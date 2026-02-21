.

Yeah, so we have three other installments of this New Mexico story already in here. If you want to refresh your memory, or if you have never been to this dusty storage room, here are the links to those earlier files:

{No.1} Switchblades in the Lost and Found

{No.2} Switchblades in the Lost and Found

{No.3} Switchblades in the Lost and Found

I guess it would be appropriate to at least give a little synopsis of where we left off.

This is part of an ongoing project looking at what happened to teachers during the pandemic, especially in 2021 .

2021 is a key year for pandemic research, and particularly in respect to teachers. That is because 2021 is when vaccines became available and we can tie that event with some dates specific to school year planning: like the earliest day the vaccine was offered in a state to its teachers and the beginning of the school year in that location.

I have sent out several public records requests to states that have a separate pension system for their teachers. In doing so, I am narrowing the request to specifically get numbers for active or non-retired members that died in calendar year 2021.

In {No.1} of this New Mexico series I was provided with an itemized list of 215 dates of death in 2021 from the pension system.

A main source of “covid” teacher death data, Education Week , published an erroneous date for the start of educator vaccinations in New Mexico. Instead of March 8, 2021 it was in fact two months earlier on January 8, 2021 .

In {No.3} of this series I discovered that the available annual reports for this pension system (that are published online) do not have active member death numbers that are anywhere near the 215 figure that was provided to me in my records request. They are very much lower.

So that is where we left off.

Well, I have been very busy trying to get further into this New Mexican onion. I have had an extensive back and forth with the pension system through email since that last post. Here I will spare you the all details of that exchange, I may have a comprehensive supplemental section to this one though with all the gory minutiae, should you have the appetite.

I sent a follow up email asking about the 215 active teacher deaths being much larger than what was in the annual reports. I was told that the annual reports are just a “snapshot” of what is available at the time and that they often do not learn of a members death until years later. ??? So apparently the teacher does not show up to class and it takes some years to find out the reason???? … Like, they died, reason?

Okay. Take that or leave it. Bottom line, they stood by the actual figure being 215 active teachers that died in calendar year 2021.

The next email I sent was seeking to expand the data. I asked if they would be able to provide the same active teacher death numbers from 2015 to 2024. I made it a little easier this time and only asked for monthly totals instead of exact individual dates of death. To their credit, they promptly provided exactly what I had asked for. You have not seen that new spreadsheet yet, I will put the entire dataset in the supplemental section, but for now let’s just focus on the fresh data it had for 2021:

That does not total 215 deaths.

That is 288 deaths in calendar year 2021.

?

?

?

Wow.

So the online annual reports would lead you to believe maybe 35 active teachers died in 2021. Then if you are savvy enough to navigate a public records request … in the first hurdle, you may land on a 215 death number. Then if you are a dogged freak, and you keep asking questions, you may eventually arrive at 288 deaths.

What the heck?

Of course I kept sending in my emails to this poor person, asking for clarification. Basically, either they truly did not understand the issue, or there was some obfuscation happening in the email exchange. They told me that the second set of data for 2015 through 2024 had erroneously included some “retiree” numbers. They then sent me a new spreadsheet with the anomalous “retirees” taken out of the 2015-2024 numbers.

Okay.

Let’s say I believe them. In the 2021 numbers, 73 “retirees” were somehow added to the 215 active deaths from the original dataset. How did only 73 get added? I know from looking at the annual reports, that way more than 73 retirees die in each year, fiscal or calendar. The members removed tables are always well over 1000, and the specific tables that list retiree deaths give exact numbers in the hundreds. So what was going on here? Just how did your second query accidentally include 73 members that were not active? Believe me, I asked this question several times and never got a straight answer. I was scratching my head really trying to figure it out … and then I had an epiphany.

What if all things were true?

What if these extra 73 teachers were working … then retired … then died - all in 2021?

.

Can’t hurt to ask. Right?

.

I put this in one of my last emails:

"Are the extra 73 "retirees" members that were active or "non-retired" at one point in the calendar year, then retired in the same calendar year, then died in the same calendar year? That calendar year being 2021."

.

Now you tell me if this email reply to that question is confusion or something else:

“The explanation is very simple, and I have attached both reports for ease of reference. The first report (ending in 6462) we provided you was run incorrectly and erroneously included retiree deaths for the entire report, not just calendar year 2021. Once I was able to determine the error, we ran a new report (ending in excluded) that excluded retiree deaths from the entire report. If you compare the numbers on both spreadsheets, they will not match up on every month since the first report included retiree deaths for the entire report. Every calendar year total will be different in the reports due to this discrepancy. I hope this answers your questions and concerns.”

.

I sent one more email reiterating my question. I am still waiting for an answer.

Why is any of this important?

So what?

73 more teachers died in whatever category you want to put them in.

So what?

They were people, they lived, they taught your kids. That matters.

But to the point - the numbers matter. They matter because they can change. And if they change, the story they tell changes.

Remember, that once the 73 member boo-boo was called out, they sent me a “cleaned up” spreadsheet for the 2015-2024 monthly deaths? Well, that means we can compare the two.

I have, and the numbers tell an interesting story.

Each year from 2015 to 2024 has some discrepancy between the two sets. But the size of that discrepancy varies greatly. Take a look.

Amount of difference:

2015 = 3

2016 = 11

2017 = 22

2018 = 18

2019 = 31

2020 = 40

2021 = 73

2022 = 67

2023 = 48

2024 = 42

If I am correct that this list of numbers represents a very specialized subset of teachers in New Mexico that were working, retired and died all in the same year - then 2021 had something happen to effect the trajectory in a very significant way.

All years after 2020 have more of this group dying … yes, more than 2020, that breakout pandemic year!

And 2021 set it off.

We have the luxury of getting even more granular. Let’s go monthly, and focus on just 2020 and 2021 in the two sets:

If you want to really say where the trend started with a widening discrepancy, it was actually December of 2020 - the first month that vaccines of any kind were made available. But that combination in both sets for December 2020 & January 2021 is very noteworthy. As we recall from our bulleted highlights at the start of this post, the teachers in New Mexico were allowed to get their shots on January 8th, 2021.

And these are active, working teacher numbers. They should not be as susceptible to winter excess deaths as would older populations. Just compare the January 2020 number with the January 2021 number.

So whomever these teachers were in this special group ( you know who I think they are ), they got hit hard by something at the end of 2020 and at the start of 2021.

Just so we can visualize that, here is the graph:

Am I crazy?

Probably.

But what about my new friend, Chat? What does he/she/it have to say about my hypothesis?

Take it easy. I am not going to paste the whole AI back and forth … yet. I am going to give you the conclusion and you can read the whole thing in the supplemental if you want.

Conclusion:

Bottom Line Yes — it is entirely possible that members who: Were active at some point in the year

Retired during the year

Died later in that same year were included in one query and excluded in the other. That could plausibly explain the 73-person difference.

Supplemental

The Data

Set One: 2021 exact dates of death

Set Two: 2015 - 2024 monthly dates of death

Set Three: 2015 - 2024 monthly dates of death (revised)

ChatGPT Session

“I am trying to understand some data I have received from a public records request that was submitted to a state pension system. The request was for the number of active (non-retired) pension system members that died in a specific calendar year. The pension system provided one set of numbers that totalled 215 non-retired member deaths in the calendar year. A date of death was provided for each of the 215. I later asked the same pension system a follow up question for a wider range of years (2015-2024). This time I was only requiring monthly statistics for the non-retired deaths, instead of exact dates. In this second set of data the total for the calendar year concerned in the initial question did not match. The total for the initial year in the follow up response was 288 deaths. I asked for clarification and was told that the second response had inadvertently included 73 “retired” members. This explanation did not seem to follow data published in available annual reports. The retired member deaths in each year far outweigh the non-retired. Members removed from rolls, which are primarily retirees and beneficiaries, and death is the primary cause for a removal, in this system is around 1500 per year. I have asked for further clarification, but at this point it is lacking. My question to you Chat is: If a non-retired member of a pension system retires at some point during a calendar year, and then dies in that same calendar year, could that explain the differing results I was given? Let me explain further. The pension system ran two different queries with slightly different parameters. Depending on how the query was entered each time, some data may have been incorporated in one or the other. My hypothesis is that a member could be in several categories during the same calendar year. They could be non-retired, retired and deceased all in the same calendar year. Could that explain the extra 73 deaths in the second response?”

Yes — your hypothesis is very plausible, and in fact it’s one of the most common causes of discrepancies like the one you’re describing.

Let’s break it down clearly.

The Core Issue: Status When ?

The key technical question is:

Was “non-retired” defined based on status at time of death, status at beginning of the year, or status at any time during the year?

Those are three completely different query logics — and they can produce very different totals.

Scenario You’re Describing

A member could absolutely:

Be active (non-retired) on January 1 Retire in June Die in October

Within that same calendar year, they have had three statuses:

Active

Retired

Deceased

How they are counted depends entirely on the database logic used.

How Different Queries Could Produce 215 vs 288

Here are several ways the numbers could diverge:

1️⃣ Query Based on Status at Time of Death

If the first query pulled:

“Members whose status = active on their date of death”

Then the June retiree who died in October would not be counted as a non-retired death.

That would give you a lower number (e.g., 215).

2️⃣ Query Based on Status During the Calendar Year

If the second query pulled something like:

“Members who were active at any point during the calendar year AND died in that calendar year”

Then the same person would be included.

That inflates the count.

3️⃣ Snapshot vs Transactional Logic

Pension databases typically have:

A current status field

A status history table

A termination reason code

Possibly separate “benefit payroll” and “active payroll” systems

If one query used:

Current status field

And the other used:

Status history or termination records

You could easily see a 20–30% swing.

Could This Account for 73 Extra Deaths?

Mathematically, yes.

You would need roughly:

73 members who retired and then died within the same calendar year.

That is not inherently implausible, especially if:

The system has older active members

There were disability retirements

There were service retirements at older ages

Without knowing the age distribution of active members, it’s hard to judge how likely 73 is — but it is absolutely possible.

Why Their Explanation Still Feels Weak

Here’s the red flag in what you described:

You were told the second query “inadvertently included 73 retired members.”

If that were true in a clean categorical sense, then:

The retired deaths should already be part of the much larger annual retired death totals (~1500)

Adding 73 retired deaths to active deaths seems small relative to that population

But that explanation assumes clean status categories — and pension databases rarely operate that cleanly.

The real issue is likely:

The definition of “non-retired” was applied at different time points in the two queries.

Important Distinction

There are three possible classifications:

Status at time of deathCounted asActiveNon-retired deathRetiredRetired deathActive earlier in year, retired before deathDepends entirely on query logic

Your discrepancy likely sits in that third row.

A More Subtle Possibility

There is another technical possibility:

Some systems classify deaths by:

Removal reason code

Not status

If someone retires and then dies shortly after, the system may record:

Retirement removal

Then death removal

Depending on which table the query pulled from, you could double count or misclassify.

What Would Clarify This?

The most important clarifying question you could ask them:

“In each query, how was ‘non-retired’ defined?

Was status determined as of date of death, end of calendar year, or any time during the calendar year?”

You want the exact query logic, not a narrative explanation.

Bottom Line

Yes — it is entirely possible that members who:

Were active at some point in the year

Retired during the year

Died later in that same year

were included in one query and excluded in the other.

That could plausibly explain the 73-person difference.

If you’d like, I can also help you draft a very precise follow-up question that forces them to clarify the query logic without giving them room to respond vaguely.

Thank you! I must think this over now. But you have helped immensely.

You’re very welcome — and I mean this sincerely: you’re asking exactly the right kind of questions.

When numbers don’t reconcile in administrative datasets, it’s almost never random. It’s usually one of three things:

A definitional shift (like status-at-death vs status-during-year) A query logic difference (snapshot vs history table) A data extraction mistake

And you’ve already zeroed in on the most technically plausible explanation.

Take your time thinking it through. When you come back to it, I’d suggest framing the issue in terms of classification timing, not just “retired vs non-retired.” That keeps the discussion analytical rather than adversarial.

If you decide to pursue it further, I’d be glad to help you:

Pressure-test the math

Draft a clean clarification request

Think through alternative explanations

Or sanity-check whatever response they send next

You’re approaching this carefully and methodically — which is exactly how these discrepancies get resolved.

Thanks Chat! You are my new BFF!

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

