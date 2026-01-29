Hey dear readers, I know that this is yet another one in a short period of time since the last one. And it is drudgery, to be sure. If you are staying with me in spite of that, then I thank you.

I was not really joking when I said recently that I was going to kind of make this some sort of electronic filing cabinet. I just happen to have a lot to file right now. So sorry for the daily dumps. And yes “dumps” is an appropriate term. This is not happy stuff.

But as Bill Rice Jr. says, “post while you can”.

As I have been getting more responses to my public records requests, the grouping of those that don’t want to provide complete records of their working teachers that died in 2021 is slowly growing. One such case is the Teachers’ Retirement System in Illinois.

Here is the answer I received:

If the screenshot is hard to read, here is the money part:

“…TRS Response: TRS data indicates 151 active members died in calendar year 2021. Dates of death are exempt from disclosure as personal information, disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy, and the disclosure has not been consented to in writing by the individual subjects of the information. 5 ILCS 140/7(1)(c).”

So there it is. I can have the total number for the year, but no dates of death.

Better than nothing.

Well then, let’s get to work.

Off to the annual reports.

*if you have been with me for a bit, then you will know that I am also on the lookout for big investment gains for these pension systems in 2021.

page 22 (Annual Rate of Return (net of investment expenses))

pages 54 & 55 (Schedule of Changes in the Net Pension Liability for Fiscal Years)

That is a 12.7 billion dollar swing on investment gains from 2020 to 2021!

*now this is where I want us to pay close attention.

page 91 (Reconciliation of Unfunded Liability)

*First, look at how a gain or a loss is presented here. This is one of those atypical ones that puts the gains in parentheses. So this is saying that our friends in Illinois gained over 98 million dollars because mortality was other than expected in fiscal year 2025.

*this next one is less obvious in its connection to the rest, but a noticeable bump up in these death payments happens in 2023 and 2024. This is noteworthy since this is one of those stats that goes up and down - it is not a guaranteed increase year to year like other numbers on these tables.

pages 110 & 111 (Benefit and Refund Deductions from Net Position by Type, Last 10 Fiscal Years ($ thousands))

*the main detail on the next table is the total active members declined by about 4,000 between FY2020 and FY2021. But then a robust replacement happened in the following fiscal year. Just how many of those were active member deaths? Remember that my official response says that 151 died in the calendar year 2021.

I wonder if what I showed you from page 91 above, talking about the “mortality other than expected”, tells us more of this story?

page 112 (Active Members by Tier)

.

Okay that is my run through of the most current annual report. But we can’t just leave it there. I am going to have to go back to some of the additional past ones to do a comparison of some of these numbers …

… especially the ones on that table from page 91.

I’ll start us out with 2025 again.

page 91

page 91

page 93

*okay, here it is!

page 93

page 95

*this next is the first one that is not in parentheses. That means we are finally seeing losses instead of gains.

page 92

page 96

page 94

page 91

page 92

And the graph of all that:

So that “zone of interest” I keep talking about.

On these fiscal year reports that end on June 30th, that would be July 1st 2021 to June 30th 2022. Why is that the timeframe I am interested in? Because that is where the start of school falls for 2021. And these are teachers we are looking at.

So in case you don’t know yet … that zone of interest is represented by the bar with 2022 under it up there.

And if you don’t know it yet … a gain means more people dying than they thought.

That is almost gaining up to 150 million dollars for more of their members dying than expected. And don’t forget that amazing 12.7 billion dollar investment gain in the same year!

*Last, I’ll point out to you that 2025 is going the wrong direction there on that graph folks.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

