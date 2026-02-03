It seems that I have landed somewhere unexpected.

When I originally set out to look at all the USA pension reports (many months ago, now) it was simply to see if I could identify any likely physical harm that the covid “vaccines” had caused to those that were mandated to take them. This was done chiefly through looking at the members removed from the rolls statistics, coupled with any increases in the various categories for death benefits. That was pretty much it for most of my time reporting about these documents.

But not that long ago I started to notice something else contained in them. There was a reoccurring statistic that caught my attention … investment gains. Just as lots of members of these pension systems were officially dying off from “covid,” simultaneously the asset sheets were getting replenished with unheard of stock market gains. These two things were consistently popping up in tandem with the statistics from fiscal year 2021.

As I have immersed myself more and more in this work, over time I have simplified how I look at the first couple of years in the “pandemic.” For me it is like this: 2020 was the first year of “covid” without any vaccines, and 2021 was the first year with vaccines. And it has always struck me as very suspicious that you will almost always see more mortality numbers in 2021 than you will in 2020.

Of course my explanation for this is that the shots caused the elevated numbers of deaths. I still stand by that assertion. But there is one little wrinkle to that neat story of mine. In a few select places during the spring of 2020 there were large increases in people dying. Since we can’t blame it on the “vaccines,” what are we left with then? One side will say it was the eruption of unchecked “covid” - the other will say it was the emergence of the “plandemic” and iatrogenic death in the nursing homes and hospitals. All I know is that you can see the official record of whatever it was on some graphs that I have made. This April and May of 2020 early mortality spike I have called the “Ghost Bomb” … and I have written a few posts about that.

In my past post “Your Money … And Your Life” I ended it by dropping a hint that I thought there may be a connection between these Ghost Bomb locations with how much trouble that pension system was in during 2019. I really thought I was seeing a correlation between the “best to worst” ranking of a state’s pension system with where these bombs went off.

Let’s take a closer look.

(source link)

List of Ghost Bombs + Pension System Rank + All Cause Mortality Graph

(*if my graph does not say “CDC Wonder Data” then it was sourced from the individual state’s database. The “Ghost Bombs” are indicated by the blue highlight. A yellow highlight on some graphs is indicating the lack of a true August 2021 spike. But really each of these should have that yellow highlight except for Louisiana.)

Keep in mind the ranking system for the pension is: 1=best, 50=worst.

Colorado

Pension System Rank: 38

Connecticut

Pension System Rank: 35

Delaware

Pension System Rank: 4

Illinois

Pension System Rank: 49

Indiana

(baby bomb)

Pension System Rank: 22

Louisiana

Pension System Rank: 29

Maryland

Pension System Rank: 30

Massachusetts

Pension System Rank: 41

Michigan

Pension System Rank: 42

New Jersey

Pension System Rank: 44

New York …

Pension System Rank: 46

Pennsylvania

Pension System Rank: 45

Rhode Island

Pension System Rank: 10

Virginia

(baby bomb)

Pension System Rank: 36

That is 14 states out of 50 that had a Ghost Bomb go off - two of those (Indiana and Virginia) had much smaller compared to the others.

And just so you know … it is not on the pension ranking map, and so did not enter this list, but the District of Columbia had a pretty big Ghost Bomb.

Was I right then? … that there seems to be a significant representation of bad 2019 state pensions on this Ghost Bomb list?

6 out of the 14 are from the bottom ten worst pensions.

Only 2 of the 14 are in the best ten pensions.

Only 3 of the 14 are even in the top 25.

Which translates to 11 of 14 in the bottom 25.

That is a good chunk of this issue to start with.

I worry when I dive into this stuff that it may become dense and I run the risk of losing your attention if it goes on too long in any one installment. But we have just scratched the surface here. We haven’t really looked at the particular mortality numbers for 2021 verses the investment gains in these locations.

We will get into that with some detail next time.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

