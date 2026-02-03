csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
6h

Another excellent report and as relevant today as it was then.

On this matter:

"One side will say it was the eruption of unchecked “covid” - the other will say it was the emergence of the “plandemic” and iatrogenic death in the nursing homes and hospitals."

One side, the former, has zero evidence to back that claim. The other, the latter, has mountains of evidence to substantiate their assertion and that evidence comes in many forms.

There is no such thing as a "Covid death" as SARSCoV2 itself is a computer generated fiction. No one has 'died from covid' as "covid" is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, flu and many other disease conditions.

The majority of the people who comprised those "deaths in clusters" in Spring 2020 were from nursing homes, assisted living, hospice etc. Here in the US (and everywhere in the West- Milan, Madrid, London, Brussels, Montreal, Toronto, etc.) most, if not all, who died from "Covid" already had one foot in the grave and were residing in institutional settings. Their death was put on fast forward through policies not some mythical virus.

There was a radical and mandatory shift in policies relating to hospitals, care homes and the overall social order. These new "policies" were mandated through various new national, provincial and state "guidelines" which resulted in a concentrated death rate for a six week period in March/April (in ONLY 15 states in the US who "coincidentally had the most draconian policies). Take that out of the equation and there is no death rate to talk about. Put (or keep) these policies in place and we will have this happen every year.

An additional "boost" to the death tally in Spring 2020 were those deaths that occurred from untreated emergency conditions, mainly cardiac arrest deaths that would normally have been treated at the hospital. IN NYC, for example, the excess at-home deaths exceeded (in percentage) even those excess numbers from nursing homes and hospitals for that 11 week period.

Reply
Share
3 replies by csofand and others
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
1h

Curiouser and curiouser, as Lewis Carroll put it. The increase in mortality in 2021 led to an investigation of state pension plans, which profited hugely from the “unexpected” excess death rates. Now those profits aggregate in the states whose pension funds had been struggling the most.

Excellent detective work! And next it looks like we encounter the Ghost Bomb of Spring 2020 mortality. I’m eager to see how you tie it all together -- and I do suspect that what you’re covering now is in fact connected..

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 csofand · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture