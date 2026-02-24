As has been happening a lot lately, I go looking for one thing, and I end up stumbling across something completely unexpected.

I was trying to get going on the fourth installment of my Ghost Bomb Six series (Pennsylvania is up next), when I saw a familiar face …

… one that is hard to forget.

Maybe I am living in a bubble (probably true), but I had no idea I was going to run into another key player from the ultimate federal health response to “covid” here in Pennsylvania.

Maybe you recognize Rachel too?

That is Rachel Levine, the Physician General of Pennsylvania during the early stages of the pandemic. Rachel led the preliminary charge against the virus there, but ultimately suffered some devastating losses in those first battles.

You see, Rachel could not prevent the bomb from going off in April of 2020.

.

Even though she knew it was probably going to happen …

WHYY

February 26, 2020

“… No one has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but the state’s health secretary said Wednesday preparations are underway to deal with the “very serious health issue … … “We are not discussing the number of cases that we are monitoring,” Levine said. “We are following all of the CDC guidelines, but we are not going to cover specific numbers now. If there is a case of COVID-19, we will inform the public …” … “I would like to reassure you that the Pennsylvania Department of Health and our stakeholders are prepared for any spread of COVID-19,” Levine said.”

.

February 26!

Wow, that is way ahead of the game Physician General. Pretty good looking out.

.

Things started to develop soon after:

WHTM

A Year of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

.

So on the day that the first case was found, March 6th, a statewide disaster was declared.

Best to be cautious.

It would take another 12 days before the first death from “covid” was identified on March 18th.

.

What did Rachel have to say exactly one week later? And please do pay attention to the prophetic choice of words.

.

Central Penn Business Journal

March 25, 2020

“… The idea is to buy time until a vaccine or treatment is developed. We want to prevent it from exploding before a treatment is available. We don’t want to see it explode like it has done in Italy. It’s too early to see if the social distancing is flattening the curve …”

.

.

.

Wow. Bullseye with a blind throw into the future!

.

.

.

Explosive commentary Rachel.

.

March 25th was the day she made that statement.

What I would like to do now is take a look back at the situation on the ground when Rachel said these things. If you recall, in my recent post about how clairvoyant Surgeon General Jerome Adams was in predicting Ghost Bombs, I have found a database that provides an early day by day “covid”assessment in every state. The Covid Tracking Project is the database. But first let us think about when Rachel likely did the interview. It could well have been on the very same day it was published, but I think it more reasonable to assume it was at least one day prior, could be a few more. But as my good friend ChatGPT pointed out to me when I asked about this:

⏱ Most Likely Interview Window For an online U.S. business journal: Same day (March 25) → very common

1–2 days before (March 23–24) → also very common

Up to 3–4 days before → possible but less likely

More than a week before → unlikely for pandemic commentary at that stage During that phase, editors pushed pandemic-related interviews live almost immediately because insights became outdated quickly. Realistic estimate: If it was published March 25, the interview probably happened March 23–25, 2020, with March 24–25 being most probable.

.

Let’s go with March 24th then.

As we discussed recently, there was a common data lag in those days of the pandemic. You can be making a statement on any given day, but if you were a public health official making that statement, it was probably informed by numbers you could see from 3 to 7 days prior. Now let’s go consult The Covid Tracking Project once again and see what Rachel might have known when she made this incendiary statement:

.

So most likely, in a very generous right up to March 24th allowance, Rachel was looking at 7 deaths total, and an average of about one death a day.

.

Let’s listen to Rachel’s warning one more time:

“… The idea is to buy time until a vaccine or treatment is developed. We want to prevent it from exploding before a treatment is available. We don’t want to see it explode like it has done in Italy. It’s too early to see if the social distancing is flattening the curve …”

.

Do those numbers from the Covid Tracking Project look like anything to warrant this language?

.

Once again we just did not know how lucky we were to have someone that could see the possible futures over the horizon.

.

.

.

What about Rachel’s future?

.

.

.

*we will have much more to talk about in regards to Dr. Levine when I do get back to my Pennsylvania Ghost Bomb Six report.

.

Stay tuned.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

