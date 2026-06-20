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My reproduction of the total ACLI state archive can be found here.

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New York Payments to Life Insurance Beneficiaries 2015 to 2024

(numbers are in thousands)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 … (take a close look at this one! … especially the Group amount!)

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One more time with emphasis:

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The Group life insurance payments to beneficiaries basically tripled from 2023 to 2024 in New York!

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These are working people.

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And this is far from over it would seem.

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Dammit.

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