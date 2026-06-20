New York ~ The ACLI Numbers
American Council of Life Insurers dataset 2015 through 2024
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My reproduction of the total ACLI state archive can be found here.
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New York Payments to Life Insurance Beneficiaries 2015 to 2024
(numbers are in thousands)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 … (take a close look at this one! … especially the Group amount!)
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One more time with emphasis:
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The Group life insurance payments to beneficiaries basically tripled from 2023 to 2024 in New York!
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These are working people.
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And this is far from over it would seem.
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Dammit.
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Yeah! Sadly, Fauci's Ouchies seem to be "The Curse That Keeps On Killing!"
very likely 'til the end of this time on Planet Earth! 🌎
Thank you, csofand, for the vital work that you do! ✔
Devastating. An explosion that almost no one is reporting, so almost no one is hearing it.