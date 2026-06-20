csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
3h

Yeah! Sadly, Fauci's Ouchies seem to be "The Curse That Keeps On Killing!"

very likely 'til the end of this time on Planet Earth! 🌎

Thank you, csofand, for the vital work that you do! ✔

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
43m

Devastating. An explosion that almost no one is reporting, so almost no one is hearing it.

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