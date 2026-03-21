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csofand— Always glad to see your posts. I just finished transcribing this 2021 interview with a UK funeral director and I thought I'd share it here since he too talks about some remarkable patterns. (I looked up the resistancegb.org page, it seems it's down)

"Another Funeral Director Speaks out."

Daveswildcamping, November 6, 2021

https://rumble.com/votbyz-another-funeral-director-speaks-out..html

TRANSCRIPT

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTE

- The unidentified male interviewer remains off-camera.

- Wesley addresses the camera directly.

TEXT ON SCREEN:

2nd November 2021. London

Outside: 2021 Annual Sowerby Lecture: Professor Neil Ferguson

King's College London

RESISTANCE BG

WESLEY: My name's Wesley. I've been a funeral director for over 3 years. So I have a bit of knowledge about what was going before this pandemic started and what's going on right now.

So there was a spike back in March, April last year, and after that it considerably calmed down. It was all hyped from what I was seeing. And they shut down these extra storage units that they had in the summer and they never opened them up again.

INTERVIEWER: Did they use them in the first place?

WESLEY: Yes, but I don't think— I couldn't tell you how many bodies were in there, but they soon went back down. They were only up for a couple months.

INTERVIEWER: So the only time you saw a spike was right at the start of this whole thing?

WESLEY: [Nods head, yes]

INTERVIEWER: And since there's been next to nothing?

WESLEY: Well, come autumn it was probably one of the quietest in record, and other funeral directors will tell you that where they can speak out. But come January the numbers were going through the roof. But this time the extra storage units were hidden. They were out of the way. And that's since people were being vaccinated.

So this year as the vaccinations have gone on I've seen trends through the age groups. Obviously it's not marked down that they're vaccinated but to have the most funerals that you've ever done in 2 weeks and they're all aged 30, 40. No older.

INTERVIEWER: And that's what you're seeing now?

WESLEY: That's what I saw earlier in the year when that age group got vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: And what sort of proportion was that compared to the proportions you usually deal with?

WESLEY: Well you usually deal with all different age groups, but as I was saying, the elderly that were probably going to go in the next year or year and a half or whatever, they've already gone, so there's a big gap there. So we weren't having those deaths anymore. And with younger people they're now vaccinated and I had about 12 in one go.

INTERVIEWER: And how many would you usually get in a year?

WESLEY: Oh very few. Very few. I mean, we've had high suicide rates, especially in young men. That was mainly last summer into the autumn.

INTERVIEWER: Well could you give people a sense of proportion? You got 12 in a short space of time, how many would you get in that space of time, one? Or maybe like a 50% chance?

WESLEY: We normally have about 4 or 5 funerals going, not 12, 11, 12, and not all of that age group. There would be old people in there.

INTERVIEWER: [inaudible]

WESLEY: So, um, and then now, well, it's quiet and what I've seen is a lot of newborn babies in the, in the fridges in the mortuaries.

INTERVIEWER: So do you want to talk about the number of newborn babies that you've seen in the mortuaries?

WESLEY: Oh, they're, they're, they're really high. They're up about 30 in one hospital.

INTERVIEWER: And how many would they usually have?

WESLEY: They have fridges that will hold about 6 to 10 maximum. And they're never normally full. But now they're all in the adult section.

INTERVIEWER: So there's about maybe 10 times the rate—

WESLEY: Yeah—

INTERVIEWER:— that you would usually have.

WESLEY: Yeah. And obviously they're either miscarried or full-term birth, stillbirths. But not a lot's being said about it.

INTERVIEWER: Wow. And what else have you seen? Have you seen another sort of uptake in deaths in younger people recently?

WESLEY: Not in people in their 20s. And not in their 20s, really. But above that, yes. Earlier in the summer when they all first went out and got vaxxed. You see, what's going to happen is you're going to get the ones that are, that, that it triggers something in them, or that they haven't got very good health that they maybe don't know about, so they will go first. And then down the line we're probably going to see a lot more.

4:11

INTERVIEWER: And what have you seen being put down on the death certificates?

WESLEY: There's a lot of myocarditis. Myocardial infractions. You know, it's all blood, heart-based, pneumonia. But covid, we, I've only had one this year, one covid death written down since January.

INTERVIEWER: Out of how many?

WESLEY: I couldn't tell you how many we've done but if, if they're saying there's a pandemic going on there should be more than that. But it's like they don't, they're not that bothered anymore. They can just twist their figures and do whatever.

INTERVIEWER: Is that, so would that be hundreds that you do in a year? Or maybe a hundred?

WESLEY: Yeah. Yeah. But you see, last year they were marking anybody and everybody down with it. You have— They died of other things, they were testing them, and they were marking them down as covid. But now since the vaccination's been going they're not doing that.

INTERVIEWER: So do you think it's because they feel confident that these injections are working on people that they're not—

WESLEY: Yeah.

INTERVIEWER: —putting people down.

WESLEY: Yeah. They're just scaring people on TV.

INTERVIEWER: So it's a psychological kind of thing.

WESLEY: Yeah. yeah. Get your vaccination. And what they're going to do now I don't know when more and more people start dying of this vaccination. I mean, you've had the the initial reactions, but what's going to happen down the line?

INTERVIEWER: And so, can I ask, in terms of the last year, making people down as covid deaths, how many, what sort of proportion do you think were falsely attributed?

WESLEY: Oh, a high proportion. Because they were testing everybody. So if you tested positive and that wasn't anything to do with it. I mean, I had one person really upset about it. The person just died of something else, I think it was cancer at the time, and they marked it down as a covid death. But she'd never had covid, but tested positive.

INTERVIEWER: And were you seeing— are you, so you're seeing other examples of this, so people dying of multiple different things and then [inaudible] covid [inaudible]

WESLEY: Yeah. yeah. Yeah. Yeah. And now, you see, there's no record of who's been vaccinated and who hasn't that's going down on the certificates. And it should be.

INTERVIEWER: And do you work with the families at all?

WESLEY: Not really, no.

INTERVIEWER: So you don't get to speak to them and ask them any questions about whether they have had the injection or not?

WESLEY: No, it's a bit of a tricky thing to do unless they're on the subject because it's quite private to them. So.

INTERVIEWER: So what else have you noticed recently? You've noticed a massive uptick in babies. And can I ask, how old were these babies? Were they sort of newborns?

WESLEY: Well, yeah, newborns or miscarriages. I don't know any more than that. I just see them in the fridges, in without names. Baby of the, then, the parents' name.

INTERVIEWER: Well.

WESLEY: Yeah it's shocking, and I'm sure there's many more people noticing it, too. You see, we don't deal with newborn babies, so I don't get to see what goes on with them but I see them in the fridges in the mortuaries.

INTERVIEWER: And is there anything else you'd like to tell me now, I maybe haven't asked you?

WESLEY: I can't think of anything. Just that the deaths of adults are down right now. As I say, you've had the waves of people that have been affected by vaccines, not that it's written down that they've died of vaccines, but it's there. And covid's just nonexistent.

INTERVIEWER: And can I ask, what is your message to any other people that are thinking of speaking out, any other undertakers or—

WESLEY: I say, do it. Do it. Problem is, a lot of undertakers who are, you know, working for big companies, you're not allowed to speak out. If you're seeing this, you need to speak out. I mean, it's there, it's clear as day. Nobody else sees these death certificates, apart from those in the crematorium staff. So. It's all there.

INTERVIEWER: [inaudible] Thank you very much.

WESLEY: Pleasure.

8:34

TEXT ON SCREEN:

RESISTANCEGB.ORG

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Filming & presenting: Willsy

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8:41

[END]

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1 reply by csofand
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
13h

You cover a lot of ground here: redefinitions of state mottos (“trans-plantation”?), vaccines and tests, and a governor who becomes a Commerce Secretary then a Distinguished CFR Fellow.

Now I’m wondering how many other states in the bottom ranks of the PEW’s DEFINITION of low-performing pension funds also had Ghost Bombs.

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