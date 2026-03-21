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NBC

June 23, 2020

“… In its most narrow definition, the word refers to a “group of plants and especially trees under cultivation” or “a settlement in a new country or region,” according to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary. But the more recognized secondary interpretation of “plantation,” as an “an agricultural estate usually worked by resident labor,” has more disturbing overtones ...”

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So on March 9, 2020 when the declaration of emergency was made in Rhode Island, it was still a plantation. But just a few months later in June, it was no longer.

Magic.

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Yes the definition of something is very important.

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Did you know that the Governor of Rhode Island, the blurry person in the background in the above picture - Gina Raimondo, was a Rhodes Scholar?

Kinda weird, huh?

And no, it is just a coincidence. There is no connection between Cecil Rhodes and the state of Rhode Island.

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… speaking of former Governors, Rhodes Scholars and definitions …

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Slate

September 13, 1998

“It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

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Did anything else get its definition changed during the pandemic?

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(Yeah, if you are here reading this, then you know what I am talking about.)

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AP

February 9, 2022

“… The CDC has altered the language in the definition of vaccination on its website, including after the development of COVID-19 vaccines, but the changes were made to prevent potential misinterpretations, and did not alter the overall definition, according to the agency. Experts confirmed to The Associated Press that the changes reflect the evolution of vaccine research and technology …”

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So at the risk of trying some of my long time readers’ patience, I will once again say what this Ghost Bomb (?#?) series is all about for any newcomers:

In the spring of 2020 there were some places in this country that saw very unseasonal increased mortality.

In the following year (fiscal year 2021 ) many of these same places had huge windfalls in their public employee pension plans due to historic investment gains.

These investment gains were happening simultaneously with additional increased member mortality into 2021 and beyond.

A look back at the solvency of these same pension plans in 2019 shows that many of these locations that had the strange 2020 spring death surge were in pretty bad financial shape right before the pandemic hit.

Previously I pointed out that in those 14 U.S. state locations (*plus Wash. D.C.*) that saw this big spring mortality spike, there were six that also showed up in the bottom ten of the worst pensions of 2019.

Since I have dubbed that April/May death surge the “Ghost Bomb,” these places were called the Ghost Bomb Six.

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But …

… I thought I was pretty clever when I came up with the idea for my Ghost Bomb Six series. But the problem with giving something a number is that you may turn out to be wrong. Quantities can change depending on how you define things … what you allow in and what you keep out.

(Hmmm, that kinda sounds like an immune system.)

Anyway, if you read my last post, then you know that I had to abandon the number six for this strange group I am trying to paint a picture of.

You see, my original sextuplets got a sibling when I found out that Connecticut was a direct relative. What then to do with the name of this assortment I am compiling?

Ghost Bomb Gang?

Ghost Bomb Mob?

At least those are open ended. But really, I am starting to realize that every location on my total Ghost Bomb list may eventually qualify if I just keep digging around. It really is like an onion!

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Well as you can probably guess by all that gum flapping, and by the subtitle to this post, I have yet another “Ghost Bomb / Bad Pension” location to add. If you are keeping track, we are up to 8 now.

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Rhode Island

ALEC Pension System Rank: 10

(Ghost Bomb in blue highlight)

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Wait a second.

Admission into this group … whatever you want to call it now … is based on the Ghost Bomb location having a really bad pension system, right?. That rank there says #10. That means top ten, what gives?

Yes it is, according to that one source we talked about last time - ALEC. But as we also explored last time, there are other methodologies and ranking systems out there. Could a different look actually catapult poor little Rhode Island into the bottom ten of pensions around the years of 2019 & 2020?

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One way to start examining that possibility is to go back to this report from the Pew Charitable Trusts from 2022 that lists the funded ratio for all the state’s pensions as of 2020. We looked at that source last time - and that is how we found out how poorly Connecticut actually was doing with its not so good 43% funded ratio. Rhode Island is slightly better than Connecticut on that list, but with its 54% funded ratio it is definitely in the bottom ten.

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Well while we are at it, let’s just get the bottom ten in order from that Pew list:

Illinois … 37%

New Jersey … 38%

Connecticut … 43%

Kentucky … 45%

New Mexico … 50%

South Carolina … 52%

Hawaii … 53%

Rhode Island … 54%

North Dakota … 55%

Massachussetts … 56%

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Well that’s a little different than the ALEC map. Rhode Island goes from 10th best to 8th worst!

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But just to round this out, let’s consult my new “best friend forever”, ChatGPT:

“Around 2019–2020, Rhode Island’s public pension system ranked among the **bottom ten U.S. states by funded ratio—typically about the 5th to 8th worst—according to analyses based on data from the The Pew Charitable Trusts and the Federal Reserve Z.1 Financial Accounts. However, the 2019 report by the American Legislative Exchange Council ranked Rhode Island 10th best, reflecting a different methodology that evaluates pension liabilities using a risk-free discount rate and emphasizes long-term structural reforms rather than current funding levels.”

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It really does depend on who you talk to!

The Big Payday

ERSRI 2021 Annual Report

page 62 (Schedule of Investment Returns)

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ERSRI.org

July 30, 2021

“… General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced that Rhode Island Pension Fund continued its strong performance under his “Back-to-Basics” investment strategy, closing the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021, with an all-time high investment gain of more than $2.2 billion for a total value of more than $10.3 billion in assets. “As General Treasurer, my top priority is delivering economic growth and financial security for all Rhode Islanders,” said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. “’Back-to-Basics’ works- this year the pension system has reached an all-time high, we have achieved our highest annual return in 25 years, and retirees in the system are also receiving a much-needed cost of living adjustment.” During the Fiscal Year, the Pension Fund returned 25.58% …”

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“All-time high.”

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Now that’s the way to turn it around! Good job Rhode Island.

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Nice!

Unexpected Mortality

I think here instead of painstakingly reproducing the many tables that are to be found in the annual reports, I’m just going to ask you to take my word for it that there are signs of elevated mortality in the pension system after 2020.

But here is a graph from an older post of the members removed that is a composite of all the many groups:

***I have since done some digging about these numbers and it is almost assured that those large spikes in removals for 2016 and 2018 are due to structural overhauls of the pension system. If so, then fiscal year 2021 stand out.

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This next graph is also from that older post - it is showing us the death refunds. Remember that this is what would be an indication of mortality in the still working members.

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Fiscal year 2022!

… after the vaccine rollout.

Now what did our Ghost Bomb Governor do after taking care of things in Rhode Island?

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U.S. Department of Commerce

“Gina M. Raimondo was sworn in as the 40th U.S. Secretary of Commerce on March 3, 2021, and served until January 20, 2025.”

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So, kind of like our friend from Pennsylvania, Rachel Levine, this champion of the people of Rhode Island went on to the big game in Washington D.C.

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Secretary of Commerce under Joe Biden.

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Now I would like to circle back to the whole topic of definitions …

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Do you know what one of the agencies is that the Commerce Department oversees?

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NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)

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What the hell does that have to do with anything?

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Well it just happens to be the place where a very behind the scenes, and a very important little detail of the whole pandemic was put together. You’ve heard of the PCR test? Many folks here in this echo chamber of covid contrarians might say it was the key to the whole operation … you know, the plandemic. Without that test telling everyone that they had covid (even asymptomatic healthy people!) there wouldn't have been the waves, surges and explosions that scared the shit out of everyone.

It seems that in the early days of covid there were no standards for running these tests. Think of it like a scale, for weights and measures. Anybody could have a scale and you would just have to trust them that they knew what an ounce was when they were weighing your gold nuggets.

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The same idea is at play with the PCR tests. What is the calibration that everyone will agree on?

Guess who stepped right in and provided that?

That’s right …

NIST.

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NIST

August 6, 2020

“…Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have produced synthetic gene fragments from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This material, which is non-infectious and safe to handle, can help manufacturers produce more accurate and reliable diagnostic tests for the disease … “Having better data on test sensitivity will help us understand how often tests for COVID-19 produce a negative result for people that are actually infected,” said NIST research scientist Megan Cleveland.



To help with this, Cleveland and her colleagues at NIST have produced synthetic fragments of the virus’s genes, which are written in RNA, a molecule that encodes information much like DNA. Synthesizing RNA is not new or groundbreaking. What makes this material notable is that NIST scientists have measured very carefully how many fragments are in each vial they ship. Using this material, researchers can measure sensitivity by running tests against known quantities of viral RNA. They can also use it to develop more sensitive tests or new types of tests that are faster or easier to administer …”

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NIST produced Research Grade Test Material 10169 and it was provided free of charge to anyone that asked for it … anywhere in the world, not just the U.S.

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NIST

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“During the pandemic, NIST’s RGTM 10169 was adopted quickly due to the global crisis. Scale: It was distributed to hundreds of laboratories and test manufacturers worldwide to help standardize the “limit of detection” for various PCR tests.

International Reach: It was used in international proficiency testing to help laboratories in other countries (e.g., Colombia) verify the accuracy of their COVID-19 results.

Caveat: Unlike the forensic standard, it was initially a “Research Grade Test Material” (RGTM) rather than a full “Standard Reference Material” (SRM) because it was developed in months rather than years to respond to the outbreak.”

Google AI

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And when those deadly virus variants (Delta and Omicron) showed up later in the years of Joe Biden’s presidency, our girl Gina was right there to make sure that NIST got those new calibrations sent out free of charge.

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And you know, Gina cut her teeth on getting the testing done right back in Rhode Island:

My question to ChatGPT:

“how aggressively the state tested compared with most countries ... tell me about that”

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During 2020–2021, Rhode Island became notable for having one of the highest COVID-19 testing rates in the world. That aggressive testing policy is a big reason the state sometimes appeared at the top of global charts for COVID-19 cases per capita.

Here’s what made Rhode Island unusual.

1. Massive testing relative to population

Rhode Island’s population is only about 1.1 million, but the state ran extremely large testing programs.

At several points in 2020 and early 2021:

Rhode Island performed more tests per capita than most U.S. states .

Its per-capita testing rate exceeded many entire countries.

That meant the state detected many mild or asymptomatic infections that places with limited testing simply never recorded.

2. State-run free testing sites

The state government set up widespread testing through the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Key features:

Free PCR tests available to anyone, even without symptoms.

Large drive-through testing sites across the state.

Dedicated testing programs for schools, nursing homes, and workplaces.

Testing was done with partners like CVS Health, whose corporate headquarters are actually located in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

3. Frequent screening programs

Rhode Island ran routine screening programs that many places didn’t:

K-12 schools regularly tested students and staff.

Universities conducted repeated surveillance testing.

Nursing homes tested workers multiple times per week.

This meant infections were detected earlier and more often.

4. Small state = easier logistics

Because Rhode Island is geographically small:

Testing sites were usually within a short drive for most residents .

The state could coordinate centralized public-health programs more easily than larger states.

That allowed faster rollout of large testing operations.

5. Why this affected global rankings

When charts compared cases per 100,000 people, Rhode Island sometimes ranked at the top because:

It found more cases due to extensive testing.

Many countries were under-testing , especially early in the pandemic.

Rhode Island reported data daily and transparently, while some places had delays.

So the high ranking partly reflected measurement differences, not just worse spread.

✅ In short:

Rhode Island’s aggressive testing meant it likely captured a larger share of actual infections than many places. That helped public-health officials track outbreaks, but it also made the state look unusually severe in global case-rate comparisons.

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I almost forgot to tell you what Gina went on to do after Joe Biden was done with her talents.

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Council on Foreign Relations

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The very definition of a “Distinguished Fellow”!

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