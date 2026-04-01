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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
5d

As the comment by Allen (on Suavek post) says just before the excerpt you cite here:

“The authoritative virologists of the Chinese disease authority published their results on 1/24/20 and 2/3/20. They reported the isolation of ‘many’ short gene sequences, which, when strung together, could represent a genetic strand of a new type of virus.

“The authors explicitly pointed out (as well as many other virologists involved to date) that the absolutely necessary experiments have not yet been carried out which would make it possible to claim that this is indeed a genetic strand of a ‘pathogenic virus.’”

In other words, the PCR tests were based on ‘in silico’ compilations of “short gene sequences, which, when strung together, could represent a genetic strand of a new type of virus” -- computerized guesses based on software modeling designed to fabricate coronavirus genomes, or parts thereof.

The material on which the PCR test(s) is based wasn’t isolated as an intact, complete microorganism derived from a patient sample. The test refers to a composite of scrambled DNA, hypothetically assembled by a digital algorithm that selects for fragments that might be consistent with previously defined coronavirus genes.

With no connection to an empirically observed, full specific virus, the PCR test can therefore “identify” whatever you want it to, in anyone (especially with higher cycle thresholds).

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
4d

Sadly, csofand, the truth tellers like you are NOW the main targets! So sad to read about MORE victims (especially the kids!) of Fauci's Ouchies! 😥 MeWe has now "engineered" me off of their site. Happy and Blessed Passover! 🕎

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