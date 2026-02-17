What if I told you that we are the luckiest people around?

That during a once in a lifetime event, one that threatened the very existence of humanity, we were divinely gifted certain prophets and seers that could steer us through the troubled waters that lay ahead.

I did not realize until very recently how forward thinking our leaders were in the early days of the pandemic known as “covid.” Jerome Powell and the Fed making such amazing moves on March 8th and March 15th. Wow, that stuff was really ahead of the game!

Now I am learning that some of our valued health experts could see the Ghost Bombs coming and got us ready for the fallout, well in advance.

Just think how bad it could have been without them!

March 23rd

CNBC

March 23, 2020

“ I want America to understand this week, it’s going to get bad ,” Adams said in an interview on the “TODAY” show …

TODAY SHOW

Transcript Excerpt from Interview (March 23, 2020)

Savannah Guthrie:

“We’re joined now live … Dr. Jerome Adams.” Dr. Jerome Adams:

“Good morning… I didn’t expect that I’d be on the TODAY Show for such a somber occasion. I want America to understand — this week, it’s going to get bad, and we really need to come together as a nation. I heard the story you were just playing about young people out on beaches. We see here in D.C. that there are more people walking around than you see cherry blossoms — this is how the spread is occurring, and so we really, really need everyone to stay at home.” “I think there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but I think that, unfortunately, we’re finding out a lot of people think this can’t happen to them. … We don’t want Dallas or New Orleans or Chicago to turn into the next New York. And it means everyone needs to be taking the right steps right now — and that means stay at home.”

?

How was this other Jerome able to see what was coming so soon? Was the Surgeon General privy to some information the rest of us were not? I mean if you look at the places he mentions in the above quote - Washington D.C., Texas, Louisiana, Illinois and New York - he is 4 for 5 in warning about future eruptions of Ghost Bomb activity, Texas is not one of the 14 states that had an explosion in April/May.

*** (To be fair, New York was already underway, but how could he really know the magnitude of what would happen there after March 23rd?)***

?

To get to the bottom of that question (or a little closer anyway) we have to consider a couple of things. When a public figure makes a statement on March 23rd, they are likely using data from some days earlier. Especially in the early days of the pandemic there was a delay in reporting, generally known to be around 3 to 7 days. So a reasonable assumption would be that this Jerome’s statements on the Today Show were informed by numbers coming in from the 16th to the 20th, or so.

Can we attempt to go back in time and see what those numbers may have been that inspired his dire warning on this date?

There just so happens to be such a repository:

The Covid Tracking Project

“We collect, cross-check, and publish COVID-19 data from 56 US states and territories in three main areas: testing, hospitalization, and patient outcomes, racial and ethnic demographic information via The COVID Racial Data Tracker, and long-term-care facilities via the Long-Term-Care tracker. We compile these numbers to provide the most complete picture we can assemble of the US COVID-19 testing effort and the outbreak’s effects on the people and communities it strikes. If you’d like to use the data, whether it’s for a specialized project or just to better understand COVID-19 in the US, here are a few things you should know right away. We update the full dataset each day between about 5:30pm and 7pm Eastern time, with limited additional updates as new information arrives.

All our data comes from state and territory public health authorities or official statements from state officials. Not all states report all data, which means we can’t, either. You can read more about our data sources here.

We do not automatically scrape data or attempt to offer a live feed. Our data is gathered and double-checked by humans, and we emphasize accuracy and context over speed, so our count will often be behind automated trackers.”

As of March 7th, 2021 this database no longer added new statistics to the collection, but we can use it to see the daily assembled numbers in the pandemic up to that point. And I will say that I take this database with a big grain of salt. Here it is 5 to 6 years after the fact … and it is supposedly the brainchild of The Atlantic, not exactly unbiased in all things “covid” … but it purports to be a real time assembly of what happened.

So there it is, my caveat.

What I will do next is use the Covid Tracking Project to look at those locations mentioned in the Surgeon General’s grim warning and see what was going on there in the 3 to 7 day window before March 23rd.

(***the following screenshots from the Covid Tracking Project are composites. They combine the location and column descriptions with later date ranges for ease of viewing.***)

Washington D.C.

*so I am even being generous with this one and letting the numbers run right up to March 23rd, the same day he made the statement about D.C.

2 deaths.

But hey, he definitely knew this was just on the horizon:

.

Texas

*so even though Texas did not have a Ghost Bomb event, I wanted to show what kind of numbers Jerome most likely was basing his statement on. If I stick to the 3 to 7 day delay window, then we are talking about 5 deaths. But if we are lenient and once again go right up to March 23rd, then 8 deaths.

.

Louisiana

*now this one is more serious in what the numbers look like. If we stick to our reporting lag idea, we are looking at 12 deaths on 3/20. But if we let it go right to the day of the Surgeon General's statement, then it has almost tripled from that twelve. That may have raised a red flag. Okay. But to be thorough, let’s look at the “New deaths” column. 14 of the 34 deaths came on March 23rd itself … how would Jerome have known that while he was busy talking on the Today Show? More than likely, he was basing his Louisiana warning on a “2 to 4 deaths” a day average.

And he knew this was on the way:

Illinois

*in a strict delay window parameter, this would seem to say that the Surgeon General was freaking everyone out about 5 deaths in Illinois. But we will give him some special intel powers and say he knew about 12 deaths on March 23rd. The new deaths look to be averaging around 2 a day.

Well then, his powers of seeing the unseen are even more awesome, because he knew this was about to happen:

New York

*New York is such a special case, I do not know if I can even do the topic justice in the little time I have to give it here. Let’s just say that with a “reporting lag effect” considered here, this Jerome was probably looking at around 35 deaths in the epicenter of “covid” when he was warning everyone on March 23rd. If we want to be liberal, we can give him the 114 deaths up to 3/23 … but do keep in mind that 70 of those all happened on the day before, on 3/22.

Any way you look at it, he seemed to know that this was taking shape:

*and that these numbers were how April would play out in New York:

Oh yes, based on what he knew on March 23rd … he totally saw all this coming.

Turns out that the Surgeon General was not the only public official to predict the location of the Ghost Bombs, he was just the first.

He also made this Freudian slip in his TODAY Show interview:

Wow, HELPED create a sense of urgency … uh, “hoped.”

I will have to end this one here though, because I hate to drag these on too long. But we will see what Miss Birx, Doctor Fauci and The Big Don were saying about this matter … some other time.

Soon.

