User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
1h

New York City’s emergency rooms were not overwhelmed in spring 2020. They were busier during the 2017-2018 flu season than they were at any point between lockdown orders and January 2022.

NYC hospital EDs were not overrun with patients, dropped 60%, yet saw an additional 15,000 deaths in inpatient vs 2019 in 12 weeks.

No notable increase in hospital inpatient mortality until week 12. Then bombs went off. Viral pathogens don’t operate like bombs even if you believe in that sort of thing.

People were killed en masse via intubation with accompanying medications and other measures. Investigators found nearly half of patients diagnosed with “COVID-19” develop a secondary ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

What drugs were being used in NYC hospitals?

These include midazolam, propofol and fentanyl drugs which suppress respiration. Isn't that the opposite of what you’d give to someone with low o2 sats?

These drugs were among the most sought after in hospital intensive care units around the country where claiming that shortages of these medicines are putting lives of Covid-19 patients at risk.

The very drugs and procedures that were killing them.

Also massive numbers of at home deaths. Over a two week period in April 2020, the city’s fire officials said more than 2,192 NYC residents died in their homes, compared to 453 during the same time period in 2019.

On average there are 25 deaths at home per week in NYC- again that is per week. On ONE DAY, April 7, 2020, for example, there was 256- that's 256 on one day due to policies not a virus.

People were made to be afraid to go to hospitals lest they get infected with the “killer virus.” This means when they are in the early stages of cardiac arrest, stay at home and some don’t make it.

The evidence illustrates that there were no overwhelmed hospitals and there was no sign of a "lurking deadly virus" in New York City before human interventions took hold- in early 2020.

We only see deaths rise AFTER the city starts shutting down and administrative diktats and never-before-seen hospital protocols are put in place. It’s important to stress that during this time there were NO THIRD-PARTY WITNESSES TO WHAT WAS HAPPENING TO PATIENTS IN HOSPITALS.

This was not the natural work of a respiratory condition. This wasn’t a "novel pathogen" that was killing people, it was health despotism enforced by health bureaucrats and carried out by health professionals.

Allen's avatar
Allen
2h

The dimensions and importance of the media reports coming out of New York City in Spring 2020 can’t be overstated as the alleged onslaught of Covid-related illnesses and supposed ‘wave of covid deaths’ in NYC hospitals became the circuit breaker for the entire mass hysteria that engulfed the United States. The NYC story was ‘code red’ for national lockdowns and suspension of civil liberties across the country.

There’s just one minor problem with this narrative- it’s entirely false- it turns out that the Spring 2020 cataclysmic scenario of a deadly pathogen besieging New York City was a complete fabrication.

What drugs were used in NYC hospitals?

Here:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/13/death-penalty-states-coronavirus-stockpiled-drugs

And here:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32712675/

What impact did newly introduced Covid-19 Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders have on patient outcomes?

Here:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2763952

And here:

https://www.cidjournal.com/article/S0738-081X(20)30231-5/fulltext

Who were the people that died (were being killed) during this time? The institutionalized infirmed elderly and the disabled.

