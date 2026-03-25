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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
1d

The scheme seems to reveal its hand in this quote regarding the troubled pension fund (PERA):

“None of this even begins to address the financial calamity that will befall PERA with some medical advancement that extends life expectancy.”

In other words, increased life expectancy is a calamity for pension payouts. Conversely, this implies that reduced life expectancy increases pension solvency thanks to lowered payout expenses.

That pretty much sums up what we’re seeing, and we’re seeing it more every year since the vaccine rollout -- and in most states, not just Colorado.

An unrelated observation: “Bomb mob” is a palindrome, which suggests that as we go forward we’re going backwards ...

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1dEdited

Glad to see another post in this line.

I'm coming to the conclusion that in 2020 the lockdowns and then iatrogenic hospital deaths caused a spike in deaths (April and May) but with some delay from the onset of the plandemic, as it sometimes took people some weeks to expire.

I only know of 2 people who died in hospital of covid, and both died right about then, both of organ failure after about 3 weeks on ventilators. I do not know the details, but looking back on it after having transcribed a very large batch of hospital horrors testimonies, I would wager that had these 2 been treated as pneumonia patients normally would have been treated, they'd have recovered and gone home. Instead hospital covid protocol left them isolated, probably severely neglected, and then the ventilators and paralyzing drugs (needed for patients on ventilators), together with remdesivir, did them in.

Everyone else I know who "died of covid," either it was really "with covid" when they were already dying of dementia or cancer, or, as in 2021-2022 especially, it was, curiously enough, directly after they partook of the "safe and effective."

Over and over again I am struck by how dark and weird all of convid times were, and so really unbelievable— and yet, it was so. Jeffrey Tucker makes this point in his recent Brownstone interview with Sonia Elijah. I can warmly recommend it.

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